Can Singur make a comeback? 18 years after Nano dream, Bengal aims for Tata return

Nearly two decades after the collapse of one of India's most talked-about industrial projects, West Bengal may be preparing to reopen the Singur chapter.

The newly elected BJP government in West Bengal is exploring the possibility of holding discussions with the Tata group to revive industrial activity at Singur in Hooghly district — the site where Tata Motors' ambitious Nano factory project was abandoned in 2008 amid intense political protests, as per a report in the Informist.

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The move is being seen as more than just an industrial proposal. It is an attempt to reshape West Bengal's investment image and signal to corporate India that the state is once again open for large-scale manufacturing projects.

The report said discussions are still at a preliminary stage. Before any formal proposal is sent to the Tata group, the government is working on a revised land policy and a new industrial policy. Legal consultations are also underway to assess the feasibility of reviving projects in Singur, given the complex legal history surrounding the land, it added.

The government is reportedly keen not only on bringing back Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business but is also open to any major investment from other Tata group companies in the area, as per the report.

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Why Ratan Tata's Nano dream in Singur wfailed

The Singur project was originally announced in 2006 when Tata Motors selected nearly 995 acres of land in Hooghly district to manufacture the Nano, envisioned as the world's cheapest car.

However, the project quickly became the centre of a political storm.

Then opposition leader Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress launched a prolonged agitation against the acquisition of agricultural land, arguing that farmers had been unfairly displaced. The protests intensified over the next two years, leading to road blockades, demonstrations and mounting uncertainty around the project.

In October 2008, Tata Motors officially pulled out of Singur, citing a "heightened level of agitation and hostility." The company shifted the Nano project to Gujarat.

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Late Ratan Tata has said that withdrawing the Nano project from Singur was a "prudent decision" made in hindsight, though it came at a high negative cost. He blamed the exit on hostile circumstances driven by politically motivated agitations, violence, and intimidation rather than a lack of desire to work in the state.

He questioned how they could operate a manufacturing facility when "you cannot run a plant where the wall is being broken; you cannot run a plant where bombs are being thrown from all the sides".

The Singur agitation, along with the Nandigram movement, fundamentally altered West Bengal's political landscape. It helped propel Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011 and ended the Left Front's uninterrupted 34-year rule.

At the same time, critics argued that Tata Motors' exit damaged West Bengal's reputation among investors and created a perception that large industrial projects faced political risks in the state.

What the Supreme Court ruled

The legal battle over Singur continued long after Tata Motors left.

In 2016, the Supreme Court ruled that the acquisition of land for the Nano factory was illegal and ordered the return of the land to 9,117 landowners. The verdict effectively ended any possibility of reviving the original project in its existing form.

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The legal complications did not stop there.

In 2023, an arbitral tribunal awarded Tata Motors compensation of ₹770 crore, along with interest, to be paid by the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) for losses arising from the abandoned project.

Earlier this year, the Calcutta High Court declined to stay the compensation award after WBIDC challenged the ruling.

These judicial decisions mean that any future industrial project in Singur would have to navigate significant legal and land-related complexities.

What is the current status of Singur?

Today, the original Nano factory remains a reminder of one of India's most consequential industrial disputes.

Much of the acquired land has been returned following the Supreme Court verdict, while legal proceedings over compensation continue. The site itself has remained largely inactive as an industrial hub.

Yet Singur remains symbolically important. For many investors, it represents a turning point in West Bengal's industrial trajectory. For policymakers, it is a test case of whether the state can rebuild confidence among large manufacturers.

Tata Group still expanding in Bengal

Despite the Singur fallout, the Tata group never completely stepped away from West Bengal.

Tata Consultancy Services employs more than 54,000 professionals in Kolkata and is expanding its presence through a new campus in New Town's Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub. Tata Steel's operations in the state have grown through investments and acquisitions, while Indian Hotels Company and Titan have also expanded their footprint.