'Can this be said about any other faith?': BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi's 'naach-gaana' remark on Ayodhya ceremony

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is facing criticism again for his remarks about the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony held in January 2022 in Ayodhya.

Gandhi criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not inviting farmers to the Ram Mandir event, focusing instead on business tycoons and actors. Speaking at a rally in Hisar, Haryana, before the Assembly elections, he said, "You opened the temple and told the President that because you're a tribal, you're not allowed to enter."

He added that this was why the BJP didn't win the constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Instead, Samajwadi Party candidate Awadesh Prasad won.

“Did you see any worker there or a farmer? Naach gaana chal raha hai (there was song and dance), this is your reality,” he said referring to the mega Ram temple event.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Rahul Gandhi for his comments, saying, "After calling Hindus violent and saying gods aren't divine, now Rahul Gandhi calls the Ram Mandir consecration a 'dance' and 'naach gaana' event."

“Can this be said about any other faith & their pious occasions? Rahul’s family has opposed Ram ji existence, Ram Mandir, his govt coined Hindu terror and he even labelled Dwarka puja as “natak” now this,” he added.

This is not the first instance of Rahul Gandhi criticizing the BJP for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. At a rally in Chhattisgarh during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi asked the crowd if they saw any poor people at the Ram temple event on January 22. He highlighted the gap between the elite attendees at such events and the daily struggles of ordinary people.