'Canada giving too much space to extremism': External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar lambasts Canada PM Justin Trudeau over Khalistani attack on Hindu temple in Brampton

In Canberra on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar condemned strongly Canada’s response to pro-Khalistan extremist activity, specifically in the wake of a recent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario. Jaishankar, speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, accused the Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, of allowing extremist groups too much "political space" and enabling their disruptive activities against Indian interests.

Jaishankar highlighted an incident at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, where pro-Khalistan supporters clashed with the Indian community and disrupted a consular event organized by the temple authorities and the Indian consulate. He criticized Canada’s pattern of making baseless allegations against India, referencing accusations related to the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and stated that Canada has failed to provide evidence for its claims. Additionally, he voiced concern over the alleged surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada, calling it "unacceptable."

“Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing specifics,” Jaishankar stated. “When we look at Canada, the fact that our diplomats are under surveillance is unacceptable.” Referring to the recent temple incident, he added, "Look at the video. It shows the political space being given to extremist forces."

Foreign Minister Wong also expressed solidarity with the Indian community, noting that the vandalism linked to Diwali celebrations was "deeply upsetting" and had a strong impact on local faith communities.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India had issued a statement condemning the violence, calling for the prosecution of those responsible and urging Canadian authorities to protect places of worship. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also weighed in yesterday, in what was seen as a rare intervention, describing the incident as a "cowardly attempt" to intimidate Indian diplomats. “Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” Modi posted on X.