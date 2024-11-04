'Khalistani movement in Canada front for guns, drugs': Amarinder Singh blasts Justin Trudeau, claims Canada has become hub of terror

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has expressed strong criticism of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asserting that electoral gains appear to outweigh long-standing international relationships. This statement comes amidst the current crisis in Indo-Canadian relations, exacerbated by an alleged Khalistani attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada.

Related Articles

“It is not often that countries, friends for decades, should end up as Canada and India have today," Singh stated, referring to the political fallout following the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a figure with extreme separatist views. Singh highlighted how Trudeau pointed a finger at India in a parliamentary address, suggesting Indian involvement without presenting concrete evidence. “This itself is a violation of the sanctity of Parliament, where a prime ministerial statement is taken as ‘the truth and nothing but the truth’,” he remarked. “Are electoral compulsions more important than decades-old relationships, national commitments, and age-old parliamentary traditions? For Trudeau, it seems so.”

Singh recounted a previous meeting with Trudeau during his tenure as Punjab’s Chief Minister, where he warned the Canadian leader about the growing Sikh extremism and separatism in Canada. “Some years ago, I was aware of Canada’s approach to Sikh extremism being prevalent in that country, which was fast growing. Trudeau not only turned a blind eye but also patronized such individuals to enhance his political base,” Singh asserted. He recalled how Trudeau's defense minister, Harjit Sajjan, was a member of the World Sikh Organization, which had ties to the Khalistani movement. “I refused to meet him as he himself was an active member of the Khalistani movement, which was then presided over by none other than his father,” he said.

My statement on the current Indo-Canadian situation. pic.twitter.com/MyTlXxmZnn — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 4, 2024

Singh further elaborated on his frustrations with Trudeau’s government, recalling a critical meeting in Amritsar where he outlined Punjab's pressing issues. “I told him in no uncertain terms of Punjab's problems with Canada. It had become a haven for the Khalistani separatist movement, which no Punjabi wanted, and also of gun running, drugs, and gangsters.” He handed Trudeau a list of over twenty individuals actively involved in these activities, some of whom were part of his cabinet. “I was promised he would look into these grievances. On the contrary, since our meeting, these nefarious activities have grown,” he lamented.

Singh pointed out the ongoing instability in Punjab, attributing it to the rampant presence of gangsters and illegal arms. He stated, “Our economy continues to stagnate as industry always enters when it visualizes peace and stability.” He stressed that agriculture has become non-profitable despite increased production, as input costs for essentials like fertilizers and oil have skyrocketed. “The reason is obvious! The purchase by the FCI is meant for food security and an affordable price for the underprivileged,” he explained, expressing concern for farmers’ struggles.

He warned that Canada’s handling of separatist movements is irresponsible, claiming, “A government that patronizes a terrorist or a separatist movement for political gain is, to a point, criminal.” Singh expressed his belief that Trudeau is exploiting the Punjabi community to maintain his government, yet failing to recognize the growing discontent among them both in Canada and India.

Singh noted the troubling trend of Trudeau’s accusations against India, asserting that the Canadian leader’s actions seem aimed at diverting attention from his own political troubles. “To turn the spotlight away from himself, he has severed diplomatic ties, accusing our security agencies of engineering Nijjar’s assassination, naming officers he claims were responsible. He then accused our National Security Advisor and finally pointed his finger at India's Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Amit Shah!” he stated.

As Singh concluded his statement, he remained hopeful for a better future for Indo-Canadian relations. “Time, they say, is a healer. In Trudeau's case, time will tell next year when he goes to the polls. From what one hears, his luck has run out and these are his last few months,” he predicted. “We need better relations with Canada, and one ambitious man shouldn't be able to rock a stable friendship that has existed for decades. Punjab and India as a whole could then look towards a bright and stable future.”