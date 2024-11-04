'Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts...': In first reaction, PM Modi criticises Canada Hindu temple attack, asks Canadian govt to ensure justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the recent "deliberate attack" on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. He called the violence a "cowardly attempt" to intimidate Indian diplomats in Canada.

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

This marks PM Modi's first official statement addressing violence against Indians by pro-Khalistani supporters in Canada. His remarks followed a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, which condemned extremist violence and urged the Canadian government, led by Justin Trudeau, to ensure proper protection for all places of worship.

"We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randir Jaiswal said while addressing a press conference.

Protesters with Khalistani flags clashed with others at Brampton's Hindu Sabha Temple. Unverified videos on social media show demonstrators holding banners supporting Khalistan. Some clips also capture fistfights and people hitting each other with flagpoles around the temple grounds.