Canada wants to show India as a threat to western dominated order: Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev

Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev said that through its latest actions Canada is trying to show the west, “that India is becoming a threat to our western dominated order”. Canada is “spewing global propaganda” to teach India a lesson, he added.

Talking to ANI, Sachdev said, “What India is saying is that the Canadian intelligence is gathering intelligence about Indian diplomats.”

India accused Canada of “harassment and intimidation” against its consular staff, alleging that they have been subjected to audio and video surveillance, which India claims violates diplomatic norms.

During a media briefing on November 2, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has officially protested to the Canadian government in response to reports that several Indian diplomats in Canada are under surveillance amid ongoing diplomatic tensions.

“My point is that there is a commission of enquiry right now going on Canada regarding all these foreign influences and failures of their intelligence. Canadian intelligence should be investigated to see how they are carrying out these activities. The Parliament of Canada should know how its intelligence is operating...maybe there are some gaps...maybe some foreign powers have influenced the intelligence...” Sachdev said.

The Justin Trudeau government has also designated India as a “cyber adversary” and added it to a list of hostile nations in cybersecurity. India condemned this move, calling it an attempt to tarnish its international reputation.

India is named fifth after China, Russia, Iran and North Korea in the recently released survey ‘National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025-2026’.

“It seems like Canada wants to teach India a lesson...they are spewing global propaganda against us...maybe they are trying to push back at India and show to the west, that is America and England particularly that India is becoming a threat to our western dominated order,” Sachdev added.

Relations between India and Canada have deteriorated significantly since Prime Minister Trudeau’s September allegations regarding potential Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has consistently raised concerns about Canada providing a safe haven for pro-Khalistan groups operating with impunity.

In response, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its high commissioner Sanjay Verma, along with other targeted officials, after strongly rejecting Ottawa’s accusations.