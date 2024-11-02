India accuses Canada of ‘harassment and intimidation’ against its consular staff violating diplomatic norms

India accused Canada of “harassment and intimidation” against its consular staff, alleging that they have been subjected to audio and video surveillance, which India claims violates diplomatic norms.

During a media briefing on November 2, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has officially protested to the Canadian government in response to reports that several Indian diplomats in Canada are under surveillance amid ongoing diplomatic tensions.

“Recently, some of our consular officials were informed by the Canadian government that they have been and continue to be under audio and video surveillance. Their communications have also been intercepted. We consider these actions a clear violation of diplomatic and consular conventions,” Jaiswal said.

He emphasised that Canadian claims of technical justification do not excuse the harassment and intimidation faced by Indian officials. “Our diplomatic and consular personnel are already operating in an environment marked by extremism and violence. This action by the Canadian government exacerbates the situation and contradicts established diplomatic practices,” Jaiswal added.

Relations between India and Canada have deteriorated significantly since Prime Minister Trudeau’s September allegations regarding potential Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has consistently raised concerns about Canada providing a safe haven for pro-Khalistan groups operating with impunity.

In response, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its high commissioner Sanjay Verma, along with other targeted officials, after strongly rejecting Ottawa’s accusations.

Meanwhile, India had summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission and lodged a strong protest over Ottawa’s allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Regarding the latest Canadian target, we summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission yesterday... It was conveyed in the note that the Government of India protests in the strongest terms to the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India before the Committee by Deputy Minister David Morrison,” Jaiswal said.