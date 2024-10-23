'Can't be held hostage to vote bank politics': Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar comes out strongly in defense of contentious Waqf Amendment Bill

For the BJP, there is no backing out of the contentious Waqf bill, the contours of which are getting debated in a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Wading into the issue, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar has come out in strong defense of the bill, saying that there is a growing perception within the Muslim community that Waqf boards are functioning "like a mafia" and have become centres of corruption.

Related Articles

Kumar, who gave an interview to The Indian Express, argued that the Bill is designed to bring much-needed transparency and accountability to the Waqf boards, which oversee charitable Muslim properties across India.

Kumar, a member of the RSS National Executive and a key figure in the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, a Sangh-affiliated organization, emphasized that the Waqf Boards' current operations raise concerns about their commitment to the welfare of the Muslim community. According to him, the Bill aims to reform these boards and address widespread allegations of mismanagement.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, introduced by the Modi government during the Budget Session, has been met with fierce opposition from various political parties and Muslim organizations, who view it as an attack on minority rights. Critics argue that the legislation is part of a broader strategy to seize control of Muslim Waqf assets, a charge the government denies. Even within the BJP's own ranks, concerns have been raised by allies like the TDP and JD(U), who have called for a more comprehensive consultation process with all stakeholders.

Key provisions of the Bill include allowing state governments to appoint non-Muslim members and a non-Muslim chief executive officer to the Waqf Boards, a move seen as controversial. Additionally, it proposes granting District Collectors the authority to determine whether a property belongs to the Waqf or the government. These changes, according to the government, are intended to enhance the transparency and governance of Waqf properties, but opponents claim they undermine the autonomy of the Boards.

Parliamentary committee discussions on the Bill have been heated, with opposition members staging walkouts and accusing BJP members of using derogatory language. Tensions boiled over during one such session when Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee was temporarily suspended from the committee after a confrontation with BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

Despite the opposition, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch has expressed its support for the Bill. Kumar elaborated on the Sangh’s backing, explaining that disputes involving Waqf properties are currently settled solely by the Waqf Boards, often leading to what he described as unjust rulings. "If the Board decides against you, that is the final word," Kumar said, arguing that this has resulted in many properties being improperly taken over.

Addressing concerns over the proposal to include non-Muslims on the Waqf Boards, Kumar argued that it is justified since members of other religions also contribute to Waqf properties. "Why should there not be representation of other religions?" he asked, stressing that inclusivity would promote social harmony.

Kumar outlined three primary goals of the Bill: enhancing accountability, ensuring the Waqf Boards work for the betterment of the community, and fostering social cohesion through the inclusion of non-Muslim members. He urged people to give constructive feedback to the Parliamentary committee and criticized those spreading misinformation about the Bill's intentions. "There are people who want to enslave you to vote-bank politics," he said, calling for an end to what he described as fear-mongering.

The Waqf Amendment Bill continues to be a point of contention, with both supporters and critics drawing battle lines over the future of Waqf property management in India. As it awaits further scrutiny in Parliament, the debate over its implications for the Muslim community remains intense.

