Chaos erupts at Waqf bill JPC meeting: TMC's Kalyan Banerjee smashes glass bottle in fiery clash with BJP

The ongoing meeting over the contentious Waqf Board bill has just taken a dramatic turn. During a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf Bill, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee shattered a glass water bottle in the midst of a heated argument with BJP leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Tuesday. The confrontation resulted in Banerjee injuring his thumb and index finger, requiring immediate first aid, according to PTI reports.

The tense exchange occurred while the committee, chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, was listening to a group of retired judges and lawyers. Opposition members, including Banerjee, raised questions about the relevance of the judges' and lawyers' involvement in the bill, leading to a verbal clash.

As the argument escalated, Banerjee, in a fit of anger, reportedly struck the bottle on the table, unintentionally injuring himself. The meeting was abruptly halted due to the incident.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP leader Sanjay Singh were quick to intervene, escorting Banerjee out of the room for medical attention.

An eyewitness later recounted to ANI that Banerjee's outburst led to the accident, adding that he had hurt himself in the process of smashing the bottle. The meeting was suspended after the scuffle.

The altercation between Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee and BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay during the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf Bill occurred against the backdrop of an already heated debate over the contentious legislation.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which has sparked significant political and legal debates, seeks to bring changes to the administration and management of Waqf properties in India. Waqf refers to the practice in Islamic law where property is donated for religious or charitable purposes, and such assets are managed by Waqf boards. The bill has drawn criticism from opposition parties, who argue that the amendments could centralize power and undermine the autonomy of state Waqf boards, particularly in their ability to manage local religious properties.

Opposition members, including Banerjee, have expressed concerns that the bill could enable the central government to exert greater control over Waqf assets and interfere with the rights of minority communities. This has led to objections over the involvement of judges and lawyers in the JPC's deliberations, with opposition members questioning their stakes in the legislation.

The meeting, chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, was meant to gather expert opinions, but tensions flared when the opposition voiced concerns over the potential implications of the bill on minority rights and local control. It was during this heated exchange that Banerjee lost his temper, resulting in the dramatic smashing of the water bottle and the disruption of the proceedings.