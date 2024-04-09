'Case between Arvind Kejriwal and ED, not him and Centre': Check top 5 quotes by Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appeal against his arrest in the excise policy case, stating that his arrest is legitimate. Additionally, the court noted that evidence provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) suggests that Kejriwal received proceeds from criminal activities.
The court emphasized that political factors should not influence legal proceedings, stating that the case revolves around Kejriwal and the ED, not between him and the Centre.
Here are the top 5 quotes by court:
- The material gathered by the ED indicates that Arvind Kejriwal conspired and participated in the development of the excise policy, utilizing proceeds from criminal activities.
- Kejriwal is said to have been personally engaged in creating the policy and seeking kickbacks, as well as acting in his role as the national convenor of AAP.
- This court clarified that the issue at hand does not involve a dispute between the central government and Arvind Kejriwal. Instead, it pertains to a case between Kejriwal and the ED.
- The court emphasized that Kejriwal's arrest and detention must be assessed according to the law, not based on the timing of elections. It also stated that no one, including the Chief Minister, should receive special treatment or privilege in legal matters.
- Kejriwal will have the opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses, and they will be required to respond during that stage of the proceedings.