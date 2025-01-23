CBI charges Oxfam India, ex-CEO Amitabh Behar over foreign funds violations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against Oxfam India and its former CEO, Amitabh Behar, for violating regulations concerning foreign funds. The chargesheet, submitted to a special court, names both the organisation and Behar, who now serves as the executive director of Oxfam International, as accused parties.

This move follows an FIR registered in April 2023, prompted by a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The complaint alleged that Oxfam India sought to bypass legal restrictions following the cessation of its FCRA registration.

The complaint, now part of the FIR, claims that Oxfam India attempted to circumvent the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by exploring alternative channels for fund distribution. Additionally, it was alleged that email communications discovered during an income tax survey by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) revealed plans to pressure the Indian government for FCRA renewal through foreign governments and institutions.

The complaint further suggested that "Oxfam India has the reach and influence to request multilateral foreign organisations to intervene on its behalf with the Government of India."

Oxfam India had responded by asserting its compliance with Indian laws. "Oxfam India is fully compliant with Indian laws and has filed all its statutory compliances, including Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) returns, in a timely manner since its inception. Oxfam India has been cooperating with all government agencies since its FCRA registration wasn't renewed in December 2021," the organisation had said in an earlier statement.