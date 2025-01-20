WEF 2025: Billionaire wealth surged three times faster in 2024, shows Oxfam report

WEF 2025: Billionaire wealth rose three times faster last year, as per a new report. Even if the world’s 10 richest people lost 99% of their wealth overnight, they would still remain billionaires, it said. The report also sought past colonial powers to address past harms with reparations.
According to a report titled 'Takers, not Makers', released by Oxfam International on the first day of the World Economic Forum annual meeting where the richest of the world assemble every year for their annual jamboree, billionaire wealth across the globe surged by $2 trillion in 2024 to $15 trillion.
Key takeaways from Oxfam’s inequity report:
The rights group urged governments to tax the richest to reduce inequality, end extreme wealth and dismantle the new aristocracy. It also sought former colonial powers to address past harms. "Many of the super-rich, particularly in Europe, owe part of their wealth to historical colonialism and the exploitation of poorer countries," Oxfam said. The report added that unlike popular perception, billionaire wealth is largely unearned.
"The capture of our global economy by a privileged few has reached heights once considered unimaginable. The failure to stop billionaires is now spawning soon-to-be trillionaires. Not only has the rate of billionaire wealth accumulation accelerated – by three times – but so too has their power," Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said.
"The crown jewel of this oligarchy is a billionaire president, backed and bought by the world's richest man Elon Musk, running the world's largest economy. We present this report as a stark wake up-call that ordinary people the world over are being crushed by the enormous wealth of a tiny few," he said.
