IndiGo shares in focus after operational update, crisis management group formed

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo), which declined 9 per cent over the past five sessions, are in focus on Monday morning after the carrier said it operated over 1,650 flights on Sunday, up from 1,500 on Saturday. IndiGo said its on-time performance improved to 75 per cent from 30 per cent a day earlier, adding that refund and luggage processing were running at full scale for both direct and indirect bookings.

The update followed the airline’s decision to establish a Crisis Management Group (CMG) comprising Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta, board directors Gregg Saretsky, Mike Whitaker and Amitabh Kant, and Chief Executive Pieter Elbers. The CMG’s mandate is to address cancellations and flight delays and restore operational integrity across the network as swiftly as possible.

On Friday, Elbers had acknowledged severe operational disruptions over recent days, noting that more than 1,000 flights were cancelled on December 5 alone. He attributed the widespread cancellations to a major reboot of the airline’s operational systems. “We have experienced severe operational disruptions for the past few days… with December 5 being the most severely impacted day, with cancellations well over a thousand, or more than half of our daily flights,” he said in a video message to passengers.

IndiGo said on Sunday that the CMG had been meeting regularly and was receiving continuous updates from management on restoration measures. There were also multiple telephonic discussions with directors outside the CMG.

“The objective of these meetings and exchanges is to address, as quickly as practically possible, the hardships faced by our customers and stakeholders while restoring operational integrity across the network. The Board of Directors is doing everything possible to address these challenges and to ensure refunds on cancellations and waivers on cancellation or rescheduling during the period of crisis,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

With a fleet exceeding 400 aircraft, IndiGo operates more than 2,300 daily flights, connects over 90 domestic and 45 international destinations, inducted 58 aircraft in 2024, and served more than 118 million customers in FY25.

