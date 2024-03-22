scorecardresearch
CBSE disaffiliates 20 schools following detection of misconduct in surprise inspections

Five affected schools are in Delhi, with others in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Dehradun, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh. Schools in Delhi, Punjab, and Assam also faced affiliation downgrades.

CBSE has taken strict action against schools involved in malpractices, disaffiliating 20 and downgrading three nationwide. Surprise inspections revealed violations in affiliation and examination norms. Five affected schools are in Delhi, with others in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Dehradun, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh. Schools in Delhi, Punjab, and Assam also faced affiliation downgrades.

"Pursuant to the surprise inspection in CBSE schools across the country to check whether the schools are running as per the provisions and norms contained in Affiliation and Examination Bye-laws, it was found that some schools were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintained records properly. After thorough inquiry, it has been decided to disaffiliate and downgrade the following schools," the notification stated.

Check out the full list of the 20 schools disaffiliated by CBSE here:

  • Prince UCH Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Sikar, Rajasthan
  • Global Indian International School, Jodhpur, Rajasthan
  • Dronacharya Public School, Raipur, Chattisgarh
  • Vicon School, Vidhan Sabha Road, Raipur, Chattisgarh
  • Kartar Public School, Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir
  • Rahul International School, Thane, Maharashtra
  • Pioneer Public School, Pune, Maharashtra
  • Sai RNS Academy, Dispur, Guwahati, Assam
  • Sardar Patel Public School, Misrod Hujur, Bhopal, MP
  • Loyal Public School, Bulandshahar, UP
  • Trinity World School, Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP
  • Crescent Convent School, Ghazipur, UP
  • Peevees Public School, Malappuram, Kerala
  • Mother Theresa Memorial Central School, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
  • Gyan Einstein International School, Dehradun, Uttarakhand
  • Sidhhartha Public School, Delhi-81
  • Bharat Mata Saraswati Bal Mandir, Delhi-40
  • National Public School, Delhi-40
  • Chand Ram Public Sr. Sec School, Delhi-39
  • Marigold Public School, Delhi-39

Three schools whose affiliations have been downgraded are:

 

  • The Vivekanand School, Narela, Delhi
  • Sri Dasmesh Senior Secondary Public School, Talwandi Sabo, Distt Batinda, Punjab
  • Sreeram Academy, Barpeta, Assam

"This information is being issued in public interest. The parents/guardians can visit the CBS https://saras.cbse.gov.in/saras/Home/Category Wise to check the affiliation status of a school," the CBSE notification added.
 

Published on: Mar 22, 2024, 8:54 PM IST
