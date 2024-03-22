CBSE disaffiliates 20 schools following detection of misconduct in surprise inspections

CBSE has taken strict action against schools involved in malpractices, disaffiliating 20 and downgrading three nationwide. Surprise inspections revealed violations in affiliation and examination norms. Five affected schools are in Delhi, with others in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Dehradun, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh. Schools in Delhi, Punjab, and Assam also faced affiliation downgrades.
"Pursuant to the surprise inspection in CBSE schools across the country to check whether the schools are running as per the provisions and norms contained in Affiliation and Examination Bye-laws, it was found that some schools were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintained records properly. After thorough inquiry, it has been decided to disaffiliate and downgrade the following schools," the notification stated.
Check out the full list of the 20 schools disaffiliated by CBSE here:
Three schools whose affiliations have been downgraded are:
"This information is being issued in public interest. The parents/guardians can visit the CBS https://saras.cbse.gov.in/saras/Home/Category Wise to check the affiliation status of a school," the CBSE notification added.
