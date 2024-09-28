CEC Rajiv Kumar confirms Maharashtra assembly elections date, says 'Parties told us to announce election dates keeping Diwali in mind'

A delegation from the Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, met with political parties and officials on Friday during their 2-day visit to Maharashtra in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

During a press conference, Kumar mentioned that political parties asked the polling panel to announce the election dates while considering festivals like Diwali.

"We met all stakeholders including political parties and officials ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections. Parties told us to announce Maharashtra assembly polls keeping in mind festivals like Diwali," Kumar said. "I am confident that Maharashtra will contribute to the festival of democracy," he added.

The Chief Election Commissioner also outlined the security measures and checks in place to ensure a "level playing field" in the upcoming elections.

"There will be checking of all helicopters to ensure inducement-free assembly elections in Maharashtra," Kumar said.

The Maharashtra legislative assembly elections will take place in 288 constituencies, but the Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet. The elections will feature a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

The new government in Maharashtra must be formed by November 26, as the current government's term ends on that day.