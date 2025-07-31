The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition by Turkey-based Celebi Ground Handling India Pvt Ltd challenging the Centre’s revocation of its security clearance. Justice Tejas Karia, while pronouncing the order, said simply: "Dismissed." He noted that similar pleas had already been rejected earlier this month.

On July 7, a separate bench of the High Court had dismissed petitions by Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd against the same decision, observing that "there are compelling national security considerations involved."

Advertisement

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) revoked the security clearance of Celebi on May 15, shortly after Turkey publicly backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. The revocation was ordered by the Ministry of Civil Aviation "with immediate effect in the interest of National Security".

In its detailed ruling on the earlier pleas, the High Court said the Centre’s decision was justified. "The State/respondents are indeed justified in taking prompt and definitive action so as to completely obviate the possibility of country's civil aviation and national security being compromised,” the court recorded.

It added: "Ground handling services at airports offer deep access to airside operations, aircrafts, cargo, passenger information system and security zones. Such unbridled access to vital installations and infrastructure naturally elevates the need for strict security vetting for operators, and their foreign affiliations."

Advertisement

On the company's contention that it was not given an opportunity to be heard, the court had noted: "…the principles of natural justice, though sacrosanct, have to be moulded and applied depending upon the peculiar factual context of each case…the principles of natural justice must yield to preservation of national security. This position has been affirmed and recognised not only by the Courts in India, but also in other jurisdictions such as the UK and USA."

(With inputs from PTI)