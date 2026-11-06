Centre amends passport rules for Pakistani nationals, minority refugees and Tibetans

The Union Home Ministry published the amended order in the Gazette on Thursday, November 5, outlining exemptions for specific groups while retaining conditions related to immigration, security clearance and registration.

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Under the revised provisions, Pakistani nationals who entered India on or before December 31, 2009, intending to settle permanently may be exempt from standard passport renewal requirements if they cannot renew their documents because they do not possess a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) issued by Pakistan.

The exemption is subject to conditions, including that the individuals must not have married or acquired immovable property in Pakistan and must have left behind family members who are Indian citizens. They must also undertake not to return to Pakistan and have no adverse police or security reports.

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The order also covers certain people of Indian origin who acquired Malaysian or Singaporean citizenship and returned to India on or before December 31, 2009, using passports issued by those countries. They qualify if their passports have expired and cannot be renewed because they do not meet the respective countries' requirements.

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Exemptions for minority refugees and Sri Lankan Tamils

The amended order exempts members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024, after facing religious persecution or fearing persecution. The provision covers those who entered without valid travel documents or whose documents have expired.

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Registered Sri Lankan Tamil nationals who sought refuge in India on or before January 9, 2015, are also covered by the revised exemptions. Certain Tibetans who entered India through designated routes under specified permits between 1959 and May 30, 2003, or through special entry permits thereafter, are included, subject to registration requirements.

However, the three categories of foreign nationals covered by the specific passport-renewal exemptions must obtain an appropriate visa to continue their stay in India.

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Nepal, Bhutan travel rules clarified

Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens travelling directly between the three countries by land or air may use identification documents specified in the government's Visa Manual instead of standard passports.

However, Indian citizens travelling to or returning from third countries through Nepal or Bhutan must carry valid passports and use designated immigration posts. Nepalese and Bhutanese nationals entering or leaving India after travelling through or transiting via China, Macau, Hong Kong or Pakistan must possess valid passports and visas.