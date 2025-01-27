Centre announces creator awards: Influencers, podcasters, and gamers in spotlight

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced a series of groundbreaking initiatives in the lead-up to the first World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), aimed at elevating India’s creative economy on a global stage. The announcements were made at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, with Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat unveiling the plans.

Central to the launch was the introduction of WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace designed to connect India’s content creators with international markets. From filmmakers to game developers, creators can pitch ideas, showcase projects, and forge collaborations across industries like film, TV, music, animation, gaming, and comics.

“This platform will simplify global business interactions, helping creators secure funding, brand collaborations, and distribution opportunities,” said Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju.

The ministry also introduced the WAVES Awards, with nominations set to open on February 15, 2025. Categories include Game of the Year, Film of the Year, and Advertising Campaign of the Year, alongside special awards for lifetime achievements and social impact contributions.

Three fresh "Create in India" challenges were unveiled:

“Wah Ustad” invites classically trained vocalists to compete on a national stage, culminating in a grand finale at WAVES 2025.

“Make the World Wear Khadi” encourages advertising professionals to promote Khadi as a global brand through innovative campaigns.

“Resonate: The EDM Challenge” calls on musicians worldwide to showcase talent in electronic dance music production.

Additionally, a new challenge focused on films exploring India’s cultural heritage and tourism was announced, aiming to bring India’s stories to a broader audience.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized India’s rich storytelling heritage, describing it as “not just a testament to our past but the backbone of our future on the global stage.” Echoing this sentiment, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur highlighted India’s potential as a powerhouse of cultural and digital content.

The WAVES Summit is positioned as a convergence of global creative talent, offering an unparalleled platform for collaboration and recognition.