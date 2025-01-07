Centre approves Raj Ghat site for Pranab Mukherjee's memorial, his daughter thanks PM: 'immensely touched'

The central government has approved the earmarking of a designated site within the "Rashtriya Smriti" complex (a part of the Rajghat precinct) for erecting a Samadhi of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee today shared a letter that she received from the Ministry of Urban Affairs. She also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for the decision.

"Called on PM Narendra Modi ji to express thanks and gratitude from core of my heart for his government's decision to create a memorial for baba. It's more cherished considering that we didn’t ask for it. Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by PM."

Sharmistha further said: "Baba used to say that State honours shouldn’t be asked for, it should be offered. I’m so grateful that PM Modi did this to honour babas’ memory. It doesn't affect baba where he is now- beyond applaud or criticism. But for his daughter, words are not sufficient to express my joy."

Pranab Mukherjee, a lifelong Congressman, served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. With a political career spanning over five decades, he held several key portfolios, including Finance, External Affairs, and Defence, under multiple prime ministers.

Known for his intellect and consensus-building abilities, Mukherjee played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic and foreign policies. Often referred to as the 'man for all seasons', Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, in 2019 for his exceptional contribution to public life.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away in August 2020.

Meanwhile, last week, a team of top officials of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry reportedly visited some sites at Vijay Ghat, Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, and adjoining areas for the memorial of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. There have been meetings between officials of the Home Ministry and the HUA Ministry to finalise the site for Singh’s memorial.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officials also visited sites around the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial and Rashtriya Smriti Sthal. They identified some spots for the memorial. The government was in touch with the former prime minister’s family and has discussed three or four options for the memorial’s location, according to news agency PTI.

