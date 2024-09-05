Centre extends ceasefire with Naga insurgency group NSCN-K (Nikki faction) for another year

The Union government on September 5 extended the ceasefire agreement with Niki Sumi-led National Socialist Council of Nagaland(K) insurgency group for another year, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) announced.

The ceasefire agreement between Government of India and National Socialist Council of Nagaland(K)/Niki group has been extended for a period of one year, an official statement said. It was decided to extend the ceasefire agreement for a period of one year with effect from 08.09.2024 to 07.09.2025, it added. This agreement was signed on 06.09.2021.

The centre had signed a framework agreement with the major Naga group NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a permanent solution.

Peace accords/agreements in NER:

(i) ANVC Peace Accord (2014): A Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed with Achik National Volunteer Council (ANVC) and ANVC/B on 24.09.2014 following which 751 cadres/workers of ANVC groups surrendered their arms and disbanded on 15.12.2014.

(ii) NLFT(SD) Peace Agreement (2019): A Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed with National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT/SD) on 10.08.2019 following which 88 cadres of NLFT(SD) surrendered with 44 arms.

(iii) Bru Agreement (2020): An Agreement was signed with representatives of Bru migrants on 16.01.2020 for permanent settlement of Bru(Reang) families in Tripura with a financial assistance/package of around Rs. 661.00 crore.

(iv) Bodo Peace Accord (2020): A Memorandum of Settlement(MoS) was signed on 27.1.2020 with Bodo Groups of Assam to solve the long pending Bodo issue following which 1615 cadres of NDFB groups surrendered on 30.1.2020 and disbanded on 9th10th March, 2020.

(v) Karbi Peace Accord (2021): A Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed on 04.09.2021 with representatives of Karbi Groups to end the decades old crisis in Karbi Anglong area of Assam, following which over 1000 armed cadres have abjured violence and joined the mainstream of society.

(vi) Adivasi Peace Accord (2022): A Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed on 15.09.2022 with representatives of 8 Adivasi Groups to end the decades old crisis of Adivasis and tea garden workers in Assam, following which 1182 cadres of Adivasi groups have joined the mainstream by laying down arms.

(vii) DNLA Peace Agreement (2023): A Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed on 27.04.2023 with Dimasa National Liberation Army/ Dimasa Peoples’ Supreme Council (DNLA/DPSC) of Assam to end the insurgency in Dima Hasao District of Assam, following which 181 cadres of DNLA have joined the mainstream by laying down their arms on 28.10.2023.

(viii) UNLF Peace Agreement (2023): A Peace Agreement on Ground Rules with United National Liberation Front (UNLF), a valleybased Manipuri armed group, was signed on 29.11.2023. As per agreement, UNLF has agreed to return to mainstream by abjuring violence and agreeing to honour the Constitution of India and laws of the land.

(ix) ULFA Peace Agreement (2023): A Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) has been signed on 29.12.2023 with United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). As per agreement, ULFA has agreed to abjure the path of violence, surrender all arms/ammunition, disband their armed organization and join the peaceful democratic process as established by the law and uphold the integrity of the country.