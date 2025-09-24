Centre extends tenure of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan until May 2026

The Centre on Wednesday approved an extension of the tenure of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan until May 30, 2026. He has been serving as the CDS since his appointment on September 28, 2022. According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the extension will remain in effect either until May 30, 2026, or until further orders.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has, on 24th September 2025, approved the extension of service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who shall also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, up to 30th May 2026, or until further orders,” the Ministry of Defence stated.

General Chauhan is the second officer to hold the post of CDS, following the late General Bipin Rawat. Commissioned into the Indian Army in 1981, he has had a distinguished career with several key appointments, reflecting decades of dedicated service.

In recognition of his exemplary contributions, General Chauhan has been conferred with several prestigious military honors, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal.