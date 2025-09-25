Centre revokes foreign funding licence of Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO amid Ladakh protest

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) on Thursday cancelled the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licence of Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), an NGO founded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The decision comes two months after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiated a preliminary inquiry into alleged FCRA violations by Wangchuk and the institution.

The cancellation order was issued a day after four people were killed in violence and police firing during a statehood protest in Leh. The MHA has claimed that the “mob was incited” by Wangchuk’s “provocative statements.”

In his order, Deputy Secretary Rajesh Kumar T stated: “Considering the facts and position narrated by the organisation, the Competent Authority, hereby, cancels with immediate effect the FCRA Certificate of Registration granted to the association.”

MHA cancels the FCRA license of Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO. pic.twitter.com/OKK6NlShlo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2025

According to the ministry, a Show Cause Notice (SCN) was issued on August 20, followed by an email reminder on September 10. SECMOL replied on September 19, but the MHA concluded that multiple violations had been committed.

Among the irregularities cited:

A deposit of Rs 3.5 lakh in the NGO’s FCRA account in 2021–22 by Wangchuk, allegedly in violation of Section 17. The NGO said it was the sale proceeds of a bus purchased with FCRA funds in 2015, which, as per rules, had to be redeposited. The MHA, however, said no such entry appeared and that the money seemed to have been received in cash, later declared as a donation — also a breach of Section 18.

During 2020–21, Rs 54,600 in local contributions from three individuals was deposited in the FCRA account, instead of the local account. SECMOL admitted this mistake, explaining that volunteers had covered food and accommodation expenses.

Receipt of Rs 4.93 lakh from a foreign donor, Framstidjorden of Future Earth Institute, allegedly violating Section 12(4). While SECMOL said the funds were used for workshops on climate change, migration, food security and organic farming, the MHA said the donor had also supported a study on the country’s sovereignty, which cannot be funded through foreign contributions. The ministry called this act “against the national interest.”

The cancellation order under Section 14(1) of the FCRA effectively bars SECMOL from receiving foreign contributions.