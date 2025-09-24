Massive clashes broke out in Leh as protests for statehood and inclusion in the 6th Schedule of the Constitution escalated into violence. Police fired teargas shells and used batons to disperse crowds after groups of youths allegedly turned violent, pelting stones amid a shutdown.

The demonstration, led by activist Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike, drew hundreds of participants and resulted in significant unrest. The agitation has drawn attention to local demands for statehood and special constitutional status.

The protest was organised by the Ladakh Apex Body and stems from demands of greater autonomy and representation. Protestors confronted police, leading to incidents of vandalism.

Leh protests: Here are top 10 developments so far