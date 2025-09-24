Massive clashes broke out in Leh as protests for statehood and inclusion in the 6th Schedule of the Constitution escalated into violence. Police fired teargas shells and used batons to disperse crowds after groups of youths allegedly turned violent, pelting stones amid a shutdown.
The demonstration, led by activist Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike, drew hundreds of participants and resulted in significant unrest. The agitation has drawn attention to local demands for statehood and special constitutional status.
The protest was organised by the Ladakh Apex Body and stems from demands of greater autonomy and representation. Protestors confronted police, leading to incidents of vandalism.
Leh protests: Here are top 10 developments so far
- During the unrest, protestors set fire to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh, causing property damage. Protestors also torched a security vehicle parked outside the premises.
- Officials confirmed that this escalation marked one of the most serious episodes of violence in the agitation.
- Police responded to the stone pelting by deploying teargas and baton charges to restore order.
- A shutdown was observed in Leh amid protests for proposed talks with the Centre on the extension of the Constitution's Sixth Schedule as well as statehood for Ladakh.
- A fresh round of talks between the Centre and Ladakh representatives is scheduled on October 6. Ladakh representatives comprise the members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).
- The LAB youth wing had given a call for protest and shutdown after two of 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening.
- Protestors have alleged that Ladakh does not have a public representative "who can do their work, their betterment in the area" since it became a Union Territory in 2019 without a legislative assembly.
- The 4-day annual Ladakh festival was cancelled on the last day on Wednesday after clashes erupted between police and protestors.
- Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta was scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the festival, which started here on Sunday.
- Authorities have deployed additional security forces to affected areas. Officials are monitoring the situation closely as they seek to stabilise conditions and respond to community grievances.