‘Sonam Wangchuk incited mob with his provocative statements’: Govt on violent protests in Ladakh

The central government has blamed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for the escalation of violence during protests demanding statehood for Ladakh. Authorities stated that Wangchuk’s "provocative statements" were responsible for inciting unrest, which resulted in at least four deaths and more than 60 injured, including security personnel, after demonstrators in Leh attacked political and government offices, set property ablaze, and clashed with police.

On September 24, the unrest intensified when, according to a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs, “a mob instigated by his provocative speeches, left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as Government office of the CEC Leh".

The violence included arson against the local BJP office and police vehicles. Security forces responded with teargas and baton charges, and a curfew was imposed, restricting gatherings.

The MEA stated that Sonam Wangchuk began a hunger strike on September 10, demanding the 6th schedule status and statehood for Ladakh, which the government is already working on, and has held several meetings. The demands raised by Wangchuk during his hunger strike are part of the ongoing discussions in the HPC. Despite appeals from many leaders to end the hunger strike, Wangchuk continued and made provocative statements referencing Arab Spring-style protests and Gen Z protests in Nepal, which misled the public, the statement said. It is evident that these statements incited the mob. Amidst the violent developments, Wangchuk broke his fast and left for his village in an ambulance without making serious efforts to control the situation, it said.

Meanwhile, opposition parties criticised the response of the central government, and accused it of betraying the adivasis and the people of Leh and Tripura. “People's anger is reflected on the streets, though attack on party offices is not the solution," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said.

In a separate statement, the CPI(ML) maintained, "The Modi government is solely responsible for this entire situation, having trampled the Constitution, dismantled federalism and denied the people their democratic rights in order to tighten its authoritarian grip over the region."

The government noted in its statement that it had initiated parallel dialogue mechanisms with local bodies, including the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, through a High-Powered Committee and additional channels. According to the government, measures such as increasing Scheduled Tribe reservations from 45 per cent to 84 per cent, introducing one-third representation for women in local councils, and recognition of regional languages have been implemented.

However, the official communication accused "certain politically motivated individuals, not happy with the progress made under HPC, trying to sabotage the dialogue process.”

The Left parties highlighted the broader context of Ladakh’s demands, emphasising the region’s desire for constitutional guarantees and environmental protections. "Besides the democratic aspirations of the people in Ladakh, another matter of grave concern is the protection of Ladakh from corporate plunder of land and resources, as seen in other hilly regions across the country. The first-of-its-kind reduction of a region from the status of a state to a Union Territory has snatched people's right to participate in decision-making and planning processes," the CPI(ML) said.

It called upon the Centre to "respect the democratic aspirations of the people, immediately engage with people of Ladakh, and ensure statehood along with inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution".