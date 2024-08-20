Centre takes back lateral entry ad: What is lateral entry into bureaucracy-level jobs?

The ongoing political discourse surrounding the Indian government's recruitment strategy has intensified, particularly regarding the controversial lateral entry system.

Now, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, Jitendra Singh, directed the Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to cancel the ongoing lateral entry advertisement, signalling a potential reassessment of this approach.

Related Articles

What Is lateral entry?

Lateral entry refers to recruiting individuals from outside the traditional government service cadres, such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), to fill mid and senior-level positions in government departments.

This process was formally introduced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, with the first set of vacancies announced in 2018. It marked a significant departure from the conventional practice where senior bureaucratic roles were predominantly occupied by career civil servants.

Contractual hiring

Lateral entrants are typically hired on contracts lasting three to five years, with extensions possible based on performance and government needs.

This strategy aims to infuse fresh talent into the bureaucracy and enhance the availability of specialised skills essential for tackling complex governance and policy challenges.

What's the controversy around?

The advertisement released by the govt on August 17 sought to fill positions at three levels: Joint Secretary, Director, and Deputy Secretary, all of which are critical decision-making roles within government departments.

Critics of the lateral entry system argue that it may not be the best solution to the challenges faced by the bureaucratic system.

Former Cabinet Secretary K M Chandrasekhar voiced concerns about the existing talent pool within the civil services, stating that qualified professionals with diverse expertise could be effectively utilised in government roles. He suggested that the focus should instead be creating a results-oriented administrative system rather than relying on lateral entry.

The history around the 'direct' entry system

The concept of lateral entry is not entirely new; govt has had lateral entries filling up senior-level posts since the 1950s.

It was even proposed during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in the mid-2000s.

The Second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC), established in 2005, recommended reforms to the Indian administrative system, advocating for recruiting professionals from the private sector, academia, and public sector undertakings to fill roles requiring specialized knowledge.

Since 2018, the Modi government has implemented a more extensive lateral hiring strategy, particularly at the middle management level, citing the ARC's recommendations.

However, the effectiveness of this approach has come under scrutiny, especially as many IAS officers are reportedly reluctant to take on central deputation roles. The shortage of qualified officers and specialists has led to an increasing reliance on external consultants, raising questions about the sustainability of this model.