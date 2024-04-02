CGHS beneficiary ID must be linked with Ayushman Bharat ID by Apr 30: MoHFW

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a memorandum that the linking of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiary ID with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account ID will be mandatory with effect from April 1. The ministry said that the linking of the CGHS beneficiary ID with the ABHA ID must be completed within 30 days by all existing beneficiaries.

According to the memorandum that makes the linking mandatory from April 1, the deadline to do so would be April 30.

The linking of the CGHS beneficiary ID with the ABHA ID is aimed at creating digital health identification of CGHS beneficiaries and storing their digital health records.

CGHS was started in 1954, through which the government provides comprehensive medical care to central government employees and pensioners enrolled under the scheme. Legislature, judiciary, executive and press employees are eligible for CGHS.

According to the MoHFW, approximately 42 lakh beneficiaries are covered under CGHS in 80 cities. It provides healthcare through allopathic, homeopathic systems of medicine, along with ayurveda, unani, siddha and yoga.

Meanwhile, Ayushman Bharat Health Account is a 14-digit number that allows citizens to maintain their medical records digitally. The ABHA aims to strengthen the accessibility and equity of health services.

