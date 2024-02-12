Chalo Delhi march today: Traffic advisory, routes to avoid. All the details

Chalo Delhi march: Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, are marching to the Capital today to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory, alerting commuters about restrictions on the movement of vehicles at three borders of the national capital.

If you are travelling to the Capital, here's what you should know

-- Cars and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, or Karnal via NH-44 are suggested to take the exit from exit 1 (NH-44) Alipur cut to Shani Mandir, to Palla Bakhtawarpur Road Y-Point to Dahisara Village Road two-lane stretch to MCD toll Dahisara to Jatti Kalan road to Singhu Stadium to PS Kundali reaching NH-44 towards Sonipat in Haryana.

-- They can take the exit from exit number-2 NH-44 DSIIDC intersection to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 red light to Ramdev Chowk. Ramdev Chowk to Piau Maniyari Border (entering Haryana) towards NH-44.



-- Interstate buses travelling via NH-44 towards northern cities such as Sonipat, Panipat, and Karnal will be re-routed through alternative paths involving ISBT, Majnu Ka Tilla, Signature Bridge, Khajuri Chowk, Loni Border, and the KMP Expressway via Khekra.



-- Heavy Goods Vehicles via NH-44 are advised to take exit no. 2 on NH-44 to reach the Auchandi Border and proceed to the KMP Expressway via Saidpur Chowki. Those heading towards Bahadurgarh and Rohtak are directed to use the Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk, then proceed to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border, entering Haryana village Bamnoli, and continue via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road.



-- At the Ghazipur Border (Delhi-UP), traffic bound for Ghaziabad from Delhi should use the Pushta road near Akshardham temple, Patparganj Road, Mother Dairy Road, Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg, Anand Vihar ISBT, and exit through Maharajpur or Apsara border (Ghaziabad). Additionally, traffic intended for Haryana via NH-44 can use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway-Rai Cut (NH-44).

-- The cars and LGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take exit from exit number-2 DSIIDC cut towards Bawana road to Kanjhawala T-Point to Kanjhawala Chowk via Sahib Singh Verma Road to Jhanda Chowk/Ghevra to take right Nizampur Border via Sawda Village to Bahadurgarh Connecting NH-9.

-- They can take the Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-ll to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point, Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana's Village Bamnoli and may go further via Nahra-Nahari Road to Bahadurgarh Road, the advisory stated.

-- Commercial vehicles travelling towards Bahadurgarh and Rohtak via Rohtak Road have been advised to use Najafgarh-Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk, entering Haryana via Najafgarh-Jharoda Border, it said.

-- Motorists coming from Punjabi Bagh should turn left from Peeragarhi Chowk up to Najafgarh Road, turn right for Uttam Nagar Chowk-Dwarka Mor-Tura Mandi-Najafgarh Firni Road, turn left for Chhawla Stand, turn right for Dhansa Stand, turn right for Bahadurgarh Stand, turn left for Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road-Jharoda Village-Jharoda Border for reaching Bahadurgarh.

Commuters have been advised to follow the advisory before planning their journeys and avoid travelling to the borders during the period.

About the march

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farm unions will march to Delhi on February 13 to press the Centre to accept several demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.