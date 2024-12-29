'Change your protocol': Ex-Infosys CFO blasts IndiGo for treating its passengers 'badly'

Mohandas Pai, the former chief financial officer at Infosys, on Sunday sharply criticised IndiGo for what he described as the airline's mistreatment of passengers. In a tweet, Pai detailed a recent unpleasant experience aboard flight 6E 7407, highlighting how the passengers were left without air conditioning while waiting on the hot tarmac in Bengaluru.

Related Articles

"Indigo treats its passengers badly. Sitting in 6E 7407 without AC on hot tarmac in Bengaluru. No way to treat passengers. Only after protest, staff using tarmac generator for AC. Pl change your protocol," Pai wrote, urging the airline to reassess its procedures.

Indigo treats its passengers badly. Sitting in 6E 7407 without AC on hot tarmac in Bengaluru. No way to treat passengers. Only after protest staff using tarmac generator for AC. Pl change your protocol @IndiGo6E @RamMNK @AAI_Official — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) December 29, 2024

Pai's tweet evoked reactions from some prominent figures. D Prasanth Nair, a top HR professional, said that IndiGo is very reluctant to switch on APU (auxiliary power unit) because of cost implications without any considerations to inconvenience to passengers. "Elderly and babies can be seriously affected."

This criticism comes on the heels of a damning assessment of IndiGo’s customer service in a recent survey by European claim processing agency AirHelp. In its 2024 annual report, AirHelp ranked IndiGo 103rd out of 109 airlines globally, placing it among the worst in terms of punctuality, quality of service, and handling of claims for compensation. The airline's score of 4.80 was the lowest among Indian carriers, with Air India and AirAsia ranked 61st and 94th, respectively.

While the AirHelp survey stirred controversy, IndiGo vehemently rejected its findings. The airline questioned the methodology and sample size used in the survey, dismissing its credibility. "IndiGo has consistently scored high on punctuality and has the lowest customer complaint ratio for an airline of its size and scale of operations," the airline stated in a response, defending its service quality.

IndiGo also pointed to its strong performance metrics from India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which indicate that the airline carried over 7.25 crore passengers between January and September 2024, maintaining a market share of 61.3%. In contrast, its closest competitor, Air India, captured only 13.9% of the market, flying over 1.64 crore passengers during the same period.