Mumbai-based founder claims her mother was 'Robbed' on IndiGo flight, accuses airline of ignoring incident

Trisha Shetty, founder of SheSays, alleged that IndiGo staff were unhelpful after her mother was reportedly “robbed” during a flight with the airline. In response to her social media post, IndiGo requested her contact details, assuring her they would address the issue promptly.

“Dear IndiGo my mom got robbed on your flight 6E 17. Flight crew kept her handbag in the overhead. When she fell asleep, a passenger took her bag. Luckily she woke up when he was replacing her bag. Your crew refused to help her file a complaint. They made excuses for thief,” Shetty wrote.

It’s thanks to fellow passengers who supported mom that she got her stuff back. Many other passengers complained that the thief was also going through their stuff. Your crew handled the situation terribly. Hoping to have this resolved, being robbed mid air is deeply troubling. — Trisha Shetty (@TrishaBShetty) December 6, 2024

“It’s thanks to fellow passengers who supported mom that she got her stuff back. Many other passengers complained that the thief was also going through their stuff. Your crew handled the situation terribly. Hoping to have this resolved, being robbed mid air is deeply troubling,” she added. Business Today could not independetly verify the claim.

The airline responded with a standard message in the comments section of Shetty's post, stating, “Ms Shetty, we are concerned to hear this and wish to connect with you regarding the same. Requesting you to please share your contact details via DM so that we may assist you at the earliest. ~Team IndiGo.”

On social media, reactions were swift. One X user commented, “Crew siding with the thief? That's a new low.” Another wrote, “This is the reason, it is regarded as the worst airline in India. I still feel butterflies in my stomach when I recall my travel experience from Hyd to Jabalpur on a flight that appeared as a mediocre road bus.” A third user added, “Wow! That's a new low.”

“No point texting them and hoping they’ll hold any responsibility. They have been ranked one of the worst airlines in the world, which automatically makes them the worst airline in India. Sorry for your traumatic experience, Trisha,” an individual wrote.

The 'AirHelp Score report 2024' ranked IndiGo 103rd out of 109 airlines analyzed, placing it among the worst airlines globally this year.

In response, IndiGo disputed these findings. According to PTI, the airline stated, “does not report the sample size from India, and neither takes into account the methodology or compensation guidelines used by the global aviation industry - casting a doubt on its credibility.”