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Changes in passport rules: Child passports issued under 15 years to be valid for five years

Changes in passport rules: Child passports issued under 15 years to be valid for five years

The amendment has been made through the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, and has come into force from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 8:41 AM IST
Changes in passport rules: Child passports issued under 15 years to be valid for five yearsThe govt notified new changes in the passport rules

The Ministry of External Affairs made changes in passport rules to fix the validity of ordinary passports issued to children below 15 years of age at five years or until they turn 18, whichever is earlier. The change applies to 36-page ordinary passports issued to minors under the revised provisions.

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The amendment has been made through the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, and has come into force from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. The notification is dated September 15, 2026, and was published in the Gazette of India on September 17.

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The revised provision amends Rule 12 of the Passports Rules, 1980, which deals with the validity of passports issued to minors. Under amended Rule 12(1A), a 36-page ordinary passport issued to a child below 15 years will remain valid for five years from the date of issue, or until the child attains the age of 18, whichever comes first.

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This means that if a child turns 18 before the five-year period ends, the passport will cease to be valid on that date, and the actual validity will depend on the child’s age when the passport is issued.

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The notification also revises Rule 8, which governs passport application fees. It states that the fee payable for each category of application will be charged at the rates specified against the corresponding applications in Schedule IV of the rules.

The notification said the Passports Rules, 1980, were originally published under the Passports Act, 1967, through notification G.S.R. 691(E) dated December 11, 1980, and were last amended through notification G.S.R. 156(E) dated June 20, 2026. With the latest amendment now in force, parents and guardians applying for passports for children below 15 years will need to keep the revised validity period in mind while planning travel and future renewals.

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Published on: Sep 18, 2026 8:41 AM IST
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