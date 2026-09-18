‘An Indian consumes 1/10th of an average American’: Amb Kwatra says energy security comes first

MUST READ | 'Energy security a priority': India on US' Russia sanctions bill, says issue discussed at high levels

Everything from homes and farms to hospitals and schools are powered by reliable and affordable power, he said. “Our sourcing reflects a fundamental national responsibility: looking outside our borders to secure adequate, affordable and uninterrupted energy for our people,” he said, adding that India buys from a diverse range of partners and the choices are guided by “availability, affordability, market conditions and commercial viability”.

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People First: What Drives India’s Energy Imperative



Energy is a vital strategic necessity for 1.4 billion Indians and a foundation of our development. A short thread 🧵 — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) September 17, 2026

Kwatra said India decided to shield its people from price shocks amid the recent conflicts, which also helped steady global energy markets. “The energy security of India’s people comes first,” he said.

RUSSIA SANCTIONS BILL

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India was monitoring developments after the US House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act 2026. The bill authorises US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Russia and tariffs of up to 100% on major trading partners such as India and China.

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DON'T MISS | US tariff clouds loom again: India awaiting more clarity on Russia oil sanctions bill

The MEA stated that the potential implications for bilateral relations and the international energy market had been clearly communicated by India. The issue has been discussed at high levels with US officials in recent months.

India said it remained committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people and would take necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests.

Russia has been a major source of India’s energy needs, with purchases of Russian crude rising significantly in recent years.

The US House passed the bill in a 262-159 vote on Wednesday, following Senate approval last month. It will become law once signed by President Trump.

MUST READ | Russia Sanctions Bill: US plans to target Moscow’s energy economy. What it means for India?

The legislation targets Russia’s leadership and energy sector, its "shadow fleet" of vessels accused of helping Moscow evade oil sanctions, and imposes additional sanctions on Iran. It also authorises tariffs on countries including India and China to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas.

