Top stocks in news: Tata stocks, BEL, Wipro, Veegaland, IndiGo, Skyways Air, PB Fintech, PTC India

Dividend stocks today: Shares like Gaja Capital, Park Hotels, Arihant Capital Markets, Balu Forge, BCL Industries, Caplin Point, Ceinsys Tech, Cochin Shipyard, DCW, Ddev Plastiks, Prataap Snacks, Donear Industries, Emmvee Photovoltaic, EMS, Genus Power, GRSE, Kitex Garments, KRBL, Krsnaa Diagnostics, LT Foods, Lux Industries, Manba Finance, PG Electroplast, Piccadily Agro, RCF, VLS Finance, RITES and more shall trade ex-dividend today.

Tata Group Stocks: The Tata Group shares will be in focus as Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's reappointment for another five-year term has triggered a fresh governance standoff, with Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata telling the board that the resolution is legally void and that the Trusts' nominee directors must approve any appointment of the chairman, reported Moneycontrol.

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Veegaland Developers: The Kerala-based real estate developer will begin its stock market journey from Friday, September 18 after the company raised a total of Rs 210 crore from its maiden stake sale between September 10-15. The issue was sold for 140 apiece with a lot size of 107 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 13.55 times, fetching nearly 4.35 lakh applications.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence player has secured additional orders worth Rs 648 crore since August 26. Major orders received include laser-based IR jammers, communication equipment, cybersecurity solutions, thermal imagers, transducers, AI-based software solutions, TR modules, upgrades, spares, and services.

Wipro: The IT solutions major announced the launch of Wipro STO360, a new solution developed in collaboration with Aramco and SAP to help asset-intensive organisations modernise and efficiently manage shutdown, turnaround and outage (STO) activities.

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InterGlobe Aviation: The operating company of IndiGo has revised the charges for excess baggage, infant tickets, travel arrangements for unaccompanied children, and the airline's Fast Forward priority service. The prices have been increased up to 33 per cent by the budget carrier.

Bharat Forge: The forging company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) with a floor price of Rs 1,947.70 apiece. It may offer a discount of up to 5 percent on the floor price for the issue. The QIP size may be around Rs 2,000 crore, suggests media reports, citing sources.

PB Fintech: According to market speculations, Chairman, Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of PB Fintech, Yashish Dahiya, intended to resign or step down from his position. However, the company categorically denied the speculation and confirmed that it is false and baseless.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The apparel player's wholly-owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures, has acquired an additional 15.62 per cent stake in its subsidiary Imperial Online Services to take its shareholding to 100 per cent. With this, Imperial Online has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures and a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Fashion.

Skyways Air Services: The recently listed air cargo and logistics solutions player reported a nearly 3 times jump in the net profit at 19.67 crore while its revenue zoomed 90.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,216.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Operating profit soared 85.2 per cent YoY to Rs 50 crore, while the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per cent with a October 9 as record date.

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PVR Inox: The media and entertainment player has launched new 3-screen multiplex at DLF Summit Plaza, Gurugram, Haryana. The three-screen cinema is equipped with 4K digital laser projection, Dolby 7.1 surround sound and 3D, delivering exceptional visual clarity, immersive audio and a richly detailed, lifelike cinematic experience across all auditoriums.

PTC India, NLC India: The state-run power trader, in association with NLC India Renewables, has incorporated a joint venture company, NIRL PTC Renewables, to collaborate and explore opportunities, including the development of green energy projects. PTC India will hold a 26 percent stake, while NLC India Renewables will own a 74 percent stake in the joint venture.

OnEMI Technology Solutions: The listed parent of digital lending platform Kissht has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 832 crore through the issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis, subject to necessary approvals. Marquee names like Axis MF, HDFC MF, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, White Oak, 360 One, Groww MF, Bandhan MF, have participated in the proposed issue.

Petronet LNG: The liquified natural gas player has approved a proposal to incorporate a 50:50 joint venture company with Gruner Renewable Energy Private Limited to establish 10 compressed biogas (CBG) plants, each with a capacity of 18 MT per day, across the country, with an estimated capital outlay of Rs 1,200 crore.

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GPT Infraprojects: The EPC and infra company has received an order worth Rs 483.72 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam for railway bridge construction.

Orissa Minerals Development Company: The state-run metal player returned to black and reported a net profit of Rs 3.45 crore, while its revenue increased 47.9 per cent YoY to Rs 28.6 crore for the three-months ended on June 30, 2026.

Federal Bank: Director board of the private lender has approved the establishment of a medium-term note programme for an amount of up to $500 million.