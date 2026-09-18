LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 18): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 10
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 10
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,747.50
|
Bengaluru
|
2,831
|
Hyderabad
|
2,996
|
Mumbai
|
2,701
|
Chennai
|
2,916.50
|
Kolkata
|
2,884
|
Jaipur
|
2,776
|
Noida
|
2,747.50
|
Gurugram
|
2,764.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,769.50
CNG prices across major cities on September 10
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
97.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
97.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
99.90
PNG prices across major cities on September 10
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
US-Iran war update
Global oil prices continue to remain volatile amid ongoing conflict in West Asia. Moreover, US President Donald Trump told Axios that he is approaching a critical juncture in the Iran war over whether to restart massive attacks to end the conflict.
Trump said, "I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them [the Iranian regime] or do I not? It's a big decision. Anything could happen with me."
ALSO READ: Russian oil & gas purchase: US House passes bill clearing path for 100% tariffs on India, China
In another interaction, Trump said that Iran wants a deal but it is not ready, adding that the US controls the Strait of Hormuz. He further said that the US "will end up winning" regardless of further deployments or a deal.
"Iran wants to make a deal. They’re not ready, in my opinion,” Trump said. in an interview with Fox News. He added, “They’re going to either make a deal that’s good, or we’re not going to make a deal at all.”