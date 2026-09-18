LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 18): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 10

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Advertisement Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 10

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru 2,831 Hyderabad 2,996 Mumbai 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur 2,776 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh 2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 10

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on September 10

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

US-Iran war update

Global oil prices continue to remain volatile amid ongoing conflict in West Asia. Moreover, US President Donald Trump told Axios that he is approaching a critical juncture in the Iran war over whether to restart massive attacks to end the conflict.

Trump said, "I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them [the Iranian regime] or do I not? It's a big decision. Anything could happen with me."

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In another interaction, Trump said that Iran wants a deal but it is not ready, adding that the US controls the Strait of Hormuz. He further said that the US "will end up winning" regardless of further deployments or a deal.

"Iran wants to make a deal. They’re not ready, in my opinion,” Trump said. in an interview with Fox News. He added, “They’re going to either make a deal that’s good, or we’re not going to make a deal at all.”