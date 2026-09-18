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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 18): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 18): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, and PNG prices today: This comes amid concerns over volatile global crude oil prices, with Brent crude nearing $108 per barrel after rising more than 6 per cent in the previous session.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 8:01 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 18): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesWhile LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives.

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG and PNG prices continue amid uncertainty over supplies, as CNG prices are increased in Delhi and neighbouring cities. This comes amid concerns over volatile global crude oil prices, with Brent crude nearing $108 per barrel after rising more than 6 per cent in the previous session.

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Crude oil prices extended their gains in early trading as an escalation of the West Asia conflict triggered fears of supply disruptions and raised concerns that the war could drag on. China also asked Iran to help control the Houthis after their military advances over the past week along the Red Sea coast and around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Reuters reported.

MUST READ: US tariff clouds loom again: India awaiting more clarity on Russia sanctions bill

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 10

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

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Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 10

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

2,831

Hyderabad

2,996

Mumbai

2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

2,776

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 10

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on September 10

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Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

51
Mumbai

51.50

Chennai

50

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

US-Iran war update

Global oil prices continue to remain volatile amid ongoing conflict in West Asia. Moreover, US President Donald Trump told Axios that he is approaching a critical juncture in the Iran war over whether to restart massive attacks to end the conflict.

Trump said, "I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them [the Iranian regime] or do I not? It's a big decision. Anything could happen with me."

ALSO READ: Russian oil & gas purchase: US House passes bill clearing path for 100% tariffs on India, China

In another interaction, Trump said that Iran wants a deal but it is not ready, adding that the US controls the Strait of Hormuz. He further said that the US "will end up winning" regardless of further deployments or a deal.

"Iran wants to make a deal. They’re not ready, in my opinion,” Trump said. in an interview with Fox News. He added, “They’re going to either make a deal that’s good, or we’re not going to make a deal at all.”

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Published on: Sep 18, 2026 8:01 AM IST
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