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IndiGo shares in focus as baggage, infant fee, priority boarding charges likely raised

IndiGo shares in focus as baggage, infant fee, priority boarding charges likely raised

INDIGO4,845.00(2.36%)

IndiGo shares are down 8 per cent in the past one month. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target on IndiGo at Rs 5,585.21 implied 15.3 per cent potential upside on the counter.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 7:44 AM IST
IndiGo shares in focus as baggage, infant fee, priority boarding charges likely raisedHSBC and Ambit Capital are two brokerages recommending 'Buy' on the stock in September, with targets of Rs 6,040 and Rs 5,300, respectively.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) are in focus on Friday morning after the airline raised charges for select services on domestic flights, sources told Business Today TV on Thursday. The revised charges included a higher fee for infants, excess baggage and the airline's Fast Forward priority service.

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IndiGo shares are down 8 per cent in the past one month. The stock settled at Rs 4,854 per share on Thursday, up 2.32 per cent. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target on IndiGo at Rs 5,585.21 implied 15.3 per cent potential upside on the counter. HSBC and Ambit Capital are two brokerages recommending 'Buy' on the stock in September, with targets of Rs 6,040 and Rs 5,300, respectively. InCred Equities suggested 'Reduce' with a target of Rs 4,420.

According to the updated fee structure, the domestic infant fee has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per infant per sector. Infants aged between three days and two years can travel on an accompanying adult’s lap and are not allotted a separate seat. IndiGo allows one infant per accompanying adult.

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Sources said passengers carrying baggage beyond the permitted allowance will now have to pay Rs 800 per kg at the airport, up from Rs 700 per kg earlier.

IndiGo currently offers a free checked baggage allowance of up to 15 kg per customer, limited to one piece, on applicable domestic fares. Passengers exceeding the prescribed allowance have to pay additional charges.

Passengers can also pre-book excess baggage through IndiGo’s website or call centre before departure. The airline describes its excess baggage services as optional add-ons, allowing passengers to book tickets without opting for them.

IndiGo’s Fast Forward service offers priority check-in and anytime boarding, enabling eligible passengers to skip the regular queue and board before the boarding gate closes. The airline’s website currently lists the domestic airport charge for the service at Rs 650 per person per sector, while passengers who pre-book it can avail a discount depending on the route.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 7:44 AM IST
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