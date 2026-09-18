IndiGo shares in focus as baggage, infant fee, priority boarding charges likely raised

According to the updated fee structure, the domestic infant fee has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per infant per sector. Infants aged between three days and two years can travel on an accompanying adult’s lap and are not allotted a separate seat. IndiGo allows one infant per accompanying adult.

Advertisement

Sources said passengers carrying baggage beyond the permitted allowance will now have to pay Rs 800 per kg at the airport, up from Rs 700 per kg earlier.

IndiGo currently offers a free checked baggage allowance of up to 15 kg per customer, limited to one piece, on applicable domestic fares. Passengers exceeding the prescribed allowance have to pay additional charges.

Passengers can also pre-book excess baggage through IndiGo’s website or call centre before departure. The airline describes its excess baggage services as optional add-ons, allowing passengers to book tickets without opting for them.

IndiGo’s Fast Forward service offers priority check-in and anytime boarding, enabling eligible passengers to skip the regular queue and board before the boarding gate closes. The airline’s website currently lists the domestic airport charge for the service at Rs 650 per person per sector, while passengers who pre-book it can avail a discount depending on the route.