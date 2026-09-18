IndiGo shares in focus as baggage, infant fee, priority boarding charges likely raised

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) are in focus on Friday morning after the airline raised charges for select services on domestic flights, sources told Business Today TV on Thursday. The revised charges included a higher fee for infants, excess baggage and the airline's Fast Forward priority service.
IndiGo shares are down 8 per cent in the past one month. The stock settled at Rs 4,854 per share on Thursday, up 2.32 per cent. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target on IndiGo at Rs 5,585.21 implied 15.3 per cent potential upside on the counter. HSBC and Ambit Capital are two brokerages recommending 'Buy' on the stock in September, with targets of Rs 6,040 and Rs 5,300, respectively. InCred Equities suggested 'Reduce' with a target of Rs 4,420.