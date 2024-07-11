Chaos in Gujarat: Over 500 students appear for job interview, stampede-like situation ensues; watch video

In a dramatic scene captured on video, over 500 students gathered for a job interview at a private company in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, leading to chaotic conditions that quickly spiraled out of control.

The interviews, scheduled across 10 locations, attracted an overwhelming number of candidates, far exceeding expectations. This led to a particularly chaotic situation at a hotel in Ankleshwar, where the company organized a walk-in interview to fill positions in the chemical industry.

Story that caught the eye:!Hundreds of people lining up for a job interview leading to a stampede like situation in Gujarat’s Bharuch after a private company said they had ten vacancies and were hiring. Rozgaar remains the biggest challenge across India . pic.twitter.com/BMKf7o6O1l — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 11, 2024

The company was seeking candidates with diverse qualifications, including B.E. in Chemical Engineering and ITI certifications. The roles on offer ranged from Shift Incharge and Plant Operator to Supervisor, Mechanical Filter, and Executive positions.

As the event progressed, the sheer number of attendees caused significant strain on the hotel's infrastructure. At one point, the railing of the hotel gave way under the pressure of the crowd, causing a young man to fall and resulting in damage to nearby vehicles.

Despite the incident, the company could not be reached for comment.

As many on social media have said, the video shows the acute employment crisis that has held India in its sway. Recently, a research report by Citigroup on employment in India had forecast that India will struggle to create sufficient employment opportunities even with a 7 per cent growth rate.

The report was strongly rebutted by the labour ministry, which had said that the Citigroup report had failed to account for the 'comprehensive and positive employment data available from official sources.'