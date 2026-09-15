Charged ₹7 extra for water? Andhra temple shop ordered to pay ₹7 lakh penalty

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According to the complaint, devotee D Venkateswara Rao purchased a one-litre packaged water bottle from the shop. Although the bottle carried an MRP of ₹18, the shop charged him ₹25 through UPI, resulting in an excess collection of ₹7.

The Kakinada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission passed its order on August 28, 2026, after examining the complaint and supporting evidence. The commission found that the licensee had charged more than the legally printed price of the packaged product.

Commission Calls It Unfair Trade Practice

The commission observed that the MRP printed on a packaged product represents the highest price at which it can legally be sold to a consumer.

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“Such conduct squarely falls within the definition of unfair trade practice under Section 2(47) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” the commission was quoted as saying by The Times of India. It added that charging more than the printed MRP also amounted to a deficiency in service because the consumer was denied the protection guaranteed under the law.

As punitive damages, the shop licensee was directed to deposit ₹7 lakh with the Consumer Welfare Fund. The commission said the penalty was necessary to discourage similar practices, particularly at public places and pilgrimage centres.

Consumer to Receive Compensation

Apart from the penalty, the commission ordered the licensee to refund the excess ₹7 collected from Rao. The complainant will also receive ₹10,000 as compensation and ₹5,000 towards litigation expenses.

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The directions must be complied with within 45 days. In case of delay, the ordered amounts will attract interest at 9% per annum from the date of default until payment.

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The commission also directed the temple authorities to use their supervisory powers and ensure that all licensed shops on the premises clearly display the MRP of packaged products.