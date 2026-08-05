Denied medicines at Delhi hospital? Viral video prompts CM Rekha Gupta to cancel store licence

In a video posted by Gupta on X, a man is seen alleging that employees at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra were not issuing medicines to people who had come for treatment. In the original clip, he claims the outlet staff denied him the medicines he needed, triggering an argument at the site.

During the exchange, staff members are heard telling the man that recording the incident would make no difference and that he was free to complain to anyone, according to the video shared by the chief minister.

‘Refusing to provide something as essential as medicine because the floor is being mopped is simply unacceptable.’



This reel was widely shared with me, and many people tagged me in it. In the video, the individual says, “Go and complain to anyone you want.”



Such behaviour in… pic.twitter.com/9TW5ZK3Wwg — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) August 3, 2026

‘Public service is non-negotiable'

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Taking note of the complaint, Gupta said government services must always put people first and that Delhi would not tolerate negligence, indifference or misuse of authority.

“Public service is non-negotiable. The licence of the concerned medical store stands cancelled with immediate effect. Those who deny citizens their rightful services, defy lawful directions or display arrogance towards the public will face the full force of the law,” she said.

She added, “In Delhi, there will be zero tolerance for negligence, indifference or abuse of authority. Every public-facing institution exists to serve the people, not to inconvenience them.”

In a video message shared on Monday, Rekha Gupta had already announced that strict action would be taken against the vendor. Calling such behaviour in public services unacceptable, she said the licence of the outlet would be cancelled.

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CM Reinforces Citizen Service Rights

Gupta linked the action to the government’s wider push for accountability, saying every citizen must receive the services they are entitled to. “As we work to strengthen accountability through the Right to Services Bill, every citizen must receive the services they are entitled to,” she wrote on X.

Delhi’s new Right to Services Bill

Last month, the Delhi cabinet cleared the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound and Ease of Delivery of Service) Bill, 2026. The proposed law aims to make timely delivery of notified government services a legal right and introduce penalties for officials responsible for unjustified delays.

The bill will replace the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Act, 2011 and proposes complete digitisation of government services, automatic escalation of delayed cases, and an independent Delhi Right to Service Commission. Officials who delay services without valid reason may face a fine of ₹250 per day, up to ₹5,000. However, officials will be allowed to present their explanation before any penalty is imposed.

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