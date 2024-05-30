Checkmate: Praggnanandhaa defeats Magnus Carlsen in classical format in historic win

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa claimed his maiden classical game victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen to take the sole lead in the Norway Chess tournament on May 29.

The 18-year-old grandmaster took the sole lead in the open section of the prestigious six-player tournament after the momentous victory at Carlsen's home turf. Playing with white pieces, last year's FIDE World Cup runner-up, battled against the odds to beat Carlsen.

Praggnanandhaa’s victory pushed Carlsen to the fifth spot in the points table. Classical chess, also known as slow chess, allows players a significant amount of time to make their moves, usually at least one hour.

Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa had drawn their previous three encounters in this format.

Praggnanandhaa took his tally to 5.5 out of 9 points at the end of the third round in the Norway Chess tournament. American Grandmaster Fabio Caruana, meanwhile, took the second spot after taking three full points following his win over Grandmaster Ding Liren on May 29.

The win was a big boost for Praggnanandhaa, who had lost the World Cup last year to Magnus Carlsen. Incidentally, Praggnanandhaa is only the fourth Indian to beat Carlsen in classical chess.

The feat was hailed by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, who in a post on X (formally Twitter) wrote, "Pause for a minute. Absorb the Mag-nitude of this."

🇮🇳 @rpraggnachess beats 🇳🇴Magnus Carlsen



1st win against him in classical chess



Pause for a minute. Absorb the Mag-nitude of this.



An invading warrior conquering a King in his own land



Quietly, history is being written in front of your eyespic.twitter.com/kFS0Po6P1j — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 30, 2024

Incidentally, R Praggnanandhaa’s sister R Vaishali retained her sole lead position in the women’s section of Norway Chess.

Grandmaster Vaishali held Grandmaster Anna Muzychuk to a draw with black pieces on May 29 to retain the sole lead position after three rounds in the women’s section.