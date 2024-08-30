'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj not just a name for me': PM Modi apologises for Sindhudurg statue collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday apologised to voters in Maharastra's Palghar for the collapse of a 35-ft Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in Sindhudurg on August 26. Prime Minister said that for him and his colleagues, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name and that he is a deity.

Modi also said, "Today, I bow down before my deity Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and seek apology." On August 26, the statue of the Hindu warrior king collapsed nearly 9 months after Prime Minister Modi unveiled it. The project was handled by the Indian Navy.

He also recalled his visit to the Raigad fort after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced him as the Prime Ministerial candidate back in 2013.

"When the BJP chose me as the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2013, the first thing I did was to visit the Raigad fort and pray at the samadhi of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj just like a devotee prays to his Lord," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also took this opportunity to lash out at the opposition INDIA bloc as he invoked Veer Savarkar.

"Our values are different, we are not those people who keep abusing Veer Savarkar, disrespect him, crush the sentiments of patriots, and despite all this, they are not ready to apologise but they are ready to go to fight battles in court," Modi said in an apparent reference to the Congress' 'mafiveer' jibe at the freedom fighter.

He also implored the voters to be aware of the values of those who have no regrets of insulting a great son of the soil. Not only this, Modi also apologised to all those who hail the revered Hindu warrior king as a deity for the incident.

"I bow down and apologise to all those who hail Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a deity for the hurt that the incident has caused," Modi said. He added that nothing is bigger than Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for us.