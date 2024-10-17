Chhattisgarh teenager detained, sent to juvenile board for alleged bomb hoax on three flights

Airline bomb hoaxes: The Mumbai Police has detained a teenager from Chhattisgarh for allegedly issuing hoax bomb threat calls to three flights. At least 19 flights received hoax bomb threats in a span of three days, disrupting some of the flight operations.

The police stated that the bomb threat complaints were received on some flights through social media posts. Upon investigation, it was found that a minor boy from Chhattisgarh was behind these posts. He has been detained and handed over to the Juvenile Justice Board following a notice to his parents.

Initial investigation suggests that there was a dispute between the boy and his friend over money, following which he made the threatening posts on social media using the photo of his friend.

The police are trying to ascertain if this case is connected to the several other incidents of hoax bomb threats.

Meanwhile, the civil aviation ministry told the parliamentary committee that the accused involved in the bomb threat hoaxes are being identified and subsequent action is being taken. Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said that investigators have gathered information and action is being taken.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu condemned these "mischievous and unlawful" actions, and said, "Such activities are a matter of grave concern, and we will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and the smooth functioning of the aviation sector.”