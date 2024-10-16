Airline bomb threat hoaxes: Civil aviation ministry tells parliamentary panel accused is being identified

The civil aviation ministry told the parliamentary committee that the accused involved in the bomb threat hoaxes are being identified and subsequent action is being taken. Multiple flights – in the past three days alone – have received hoax bomb threats, sending airline staff, passengers as well as airport staff in a tizzy.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam, suggested in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha that investigators have gathered information and action is being taken.

Multiple domestic and international flights have been disrupted due to the hoax bomb threats. The civil aviation ministry added that they are working on a few other cases of such hoaxes. However, further details were not shared owing to the sensitivity of information of the ongoing probe.

At least 12 flights have been disrupted due to bomb threat messages, mostly on social media, received by airlines. One flight, bound to Chicago, had to be diverted.

On Wednesday, two flights – one from Akasa Air and IndiGo – received bomb threats amounting to 12 such incidents in three days. Ten such hoax messages were received in the past 48 hours.

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Mumbai, carrying 200 passengers and crew, was diverted to Ahmedabad on Wednesday, while a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight carrying 184 passengers, was forced to return to Delhi due to the hoax bomb threat.