'Matter of grave concern': Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu condemns bomb threats targeting 19 flights in 3 days, vows swift action

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu voiced serious concerns on Wednesday regarding a surge in bomb threats targeting Indian airlines, which has disrupted both domestic and international operations. Over the past three days, 19 flights have been threatened, prompting heightened security measures and widespread flight delays.

The minister condemned these "mischievous and unlawful" actions, which he called "disruptive acts" aimed at undermining aviation safety and operational integrity. "Such activities are a matter of grave concern, and we will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and the smooth functioning of the aviation sector," Naidu said in a statement. He revealed that a minor had already been apprehended by Mumbai Police for issuing threats to three flights, and investigations are underway to trace others responsible for the disruptions.

This surge in threats comes just days after Naidu chaired a high-level meeting on October 14. The meeting included top officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and representatives from the Ministries of Home Affairs and Civil Aviation. Together, they discussed emergency measures to tackle the growing threat landscape faced by Indian airlines.

Wednesday saw six additional flights — three operated by IndiGo, two by SpiceJet, and one by Akasa Air — receiving bomb threats. This followed a series of similar incidents earlier in the week, with bomb threats targeting three international flights (one Air India and two IndiGo flights) on Monday and 10 other flights from various major airlines on Tuesday. All threats, which were delivered via social media, were later determined to be hoaxes, but they nevertheless caused widespread panic and inconvenience.

The frequent threats have led to flight diversions and delays across the country. Many airports have ramped up security measures, with police forces and intelligence agencies working around the clock to investigate and bring the culprits to justice. On Wednesday, Delhi Police registered an FIR in connection with the threats, signaling the gravity of the situation.

The civil aviation ministry also faced questions from a parliamentary committee about the rising number of hoax threats. The Civil Aviation Secretary assured parliamentarians that action is being taken against those responsible. "We are identifying the individuals involved, and they will face prosecution," the Secretary told the committee.

Despite the hoaxes, authorities are not taking any chances. Security checks at airports have intensified, and airlines are working closely with the government to ensure that passenger safety remains a top priority. The aviation sector has been on high alert for months due to previous security incidents, including an earlier bomb scare at Salman Khan's residence, attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, raising fears of an ongoing wave of criminal activities aimed at destabilizing critical infrastructure in the country.

As the authorities continue their investigations, Minister Naidu stressed the importance of maintaining vigilance and assured the public that all necessary precautions are being taken to prevent further disruptions in the aviation industry.