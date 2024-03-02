Chief Election Commissioner addresses concerns over EVM tampering, assures transparency

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addressed concerns regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on Saturday, reassuring the public and political stakeholders. Kumar stressed that political parties and candidates receive detailed information about the allocation of EVMs to specific polling stations.

Speaking to journalists, Kumar stated, "Political parties, candidates, and their representatives are provided written information about the EVMs designated for each polling centre. They are also notified about which EVMs undergo training." He underscored that warehouse access requires permission, with procedures mandating the presence of political party representatives.

Kumar highlighted that polling agents have access to information about the number of votes cast in each EVM after polling, enabling them to verify machines before the counting process. Responding to queries regarding misinformation on social media, Kumar acknowledged its gravity and stressed potential action under the IT Act.

Accompanied by Election Commissioner Arun Goel and Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, Kumar conducted a three-day assessment of poll readiness in the state capital, commencing on February 29, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.