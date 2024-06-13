Chilling details emerge in Renuka Swamy murder probe: Darshan, aides beat victim with belt, threw him against wall

Chilling details have emerged during the investigation into the murder of a 33-year-old Renuka Swamy. As per the probe, Renuka Swamy was allegedly beaten up with a belt and sticks and then thrown against a wall, leading to his death. Kannada actor Darshan Thogudeepa, his close friend and actor Pavithra Gowda as well as 11 of his associates were arrested in connection with the murder.

Renuka Swamy, a 33-year-old Chitradurga resident who was a fan of Darshan, allegedly commented on Pavithra Gowda's social media account and accused her of creating a rift between the actor and his wife. He also allegedly used "indecent language" and posted offensive messages, news agency PTI reported citing police sources.

"It was Pavitra who instigated Darshan to punish Renuka Swamy. Accordingly, the plan was hatched," sources said. The sources further added that Darshan engaged Raghavendra alias Raghu, the Convenor of the Chitradurga unit of Darshan Fan Club, who obtained all the information about Renuka Swamy.

The deceased 33-year-old's wife Sahana alleged that Raghavendra picked up her husband on Friday night from near their house. The victim was then kidnapped and taken to a shed in the Kamakshipalya area in Bengaluru, as per sources within the Karnataka police.

After killing the fan, his body was dumped in a nearby storm-water drain. A food delivery boy, who noticed stray dogs eating a human body, alerted the police. During the investigation, two accused approached the police and said "confessed" to having killed Renuka Swamy over a financial dispute.

As the investigation into the case progressed, the police discovered Darshan and Pavithra's involvement in the case.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the police has been given a free hand and action will taken against Darshan and his associates in accordance with the law.

He also said that the police will investigate and decide whether Darshan is a habitual offender or not. Darshan made his acting debut with the 2002 movie Majestic. Since then, he has featured in several commercially successful films including Roberrt, Kaatera, Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna, and Gaja.