China asks India to respect its claim over South China Sea after Jaishankar backs Philippines’ sovereignty 

China urged India to respect its sovereignty claims over the disputed South China Sea after India backed Philippines’ sovereignty. China’s bitter row comes as it is engaged in a war of words with India over Arunachal Pradesh that it claims as Zangnan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, “Maritime disputes are issues between countries concerned and any third party is not in a position to interfere. We urge the relevant side to face facts of the issues of the South China Sea, respect the sovereignty and maritime interests of China and the efforts made by the regional countries in upholding peace and stability in the South China Sea.”

He was responding to a question on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s remarks that India supports the sovereignty of the Philippines. Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to Manila and held talks with Philippines Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo.

"As two democracies committed to a rules-based order, look forward to intensifying our cooperation….UNCLOS 1982 is particularly important in that regard as the Constitution of the seas. All parties must adhere to it in its entirety, both in letter and in spirit. I take this opportunity to firmly reiterate India's support to the Philippines for upholding its national sovereignty," Jaishankar said at a press conference.

Tensions are escalating in the South China Sea, a region claimed by China, but counterclaimed by The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan. The current focus of contention is the Second Thomas Shoal, with both China and The Philippines asserting their claim. Over the weekend, China lodged a complaint against The Philippines, alleging the latter had dispatched two coastguard vessels and a supply ship to transfer construction materials to a warship grounded on the reef since 1999. The Philippines, however, has countered this by accusing the Chinese coastguards of obstructing their ship and resorting to the use of water cannons.

On the other hand, China protested Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the Sela Tunnel. It said that Arunachal is an inherent part of China’s territory. India rejected China’s claims and said that the reality won’t change. Jaishankar called China’s claims “ludicrous”. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India, said the government.