China Eastern back in India skies: Shanghai–Delhi flights from Nov 9

Direct air connectivity between India and China is set to deepen further next month as China Eastern Airlines announced it will resume direct flights between Shanghai and Delhi from November 9, restoring a major route that was suspended over five years ago. The airline said it will operate three weekly flights - on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays - using an Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

"The resumption of this service marks the full restoration of China Eastern Airlines’ network in India, providing fresh momentum for people-to-people exchanges and economic and trade collaboration," the carrier said in a statement on Thursday.

This comes close on the heels of IndiGo's decision to restart daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26, becoming the first Indian carrier to resume direct passenger services to mainland China since 2020. The airline said it will also introduce direct Delhi–Guangzhou flights soon, subject to regulatory clearance.

InterGlobe Air Transport, part of InterGlobe Enterprises, has been the exclusive General Sales Agent (GSA) for China Eastern Airlines in India since 2002, when it became the first Chinese carrier to launch direct flights between India and China.

Direct services between the two countries were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and remained halted amid the eastern Ladakh border tensions. Earlier this month, the civil aviation ministry confirmed that India and China had agreed to resume air services by the end of October following "continuous technical-level engagement" between their civil aviation authorities.

According to the ministry, the move will "greatly enhance air connectivity, support people-to-people exchanges, and contribute to the strengthening of economic collaboration between the two countries."

Meanwhile, Air India is also expected to resume its Delhi–Shanghai service by the end of this year, sources have indicated.

