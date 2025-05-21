China, Pakistan agree with Kabul to expand CPEC to Afghanistan 

China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have agreed to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan, marking a significant trilateral development amid ongoing regional tensions. The announcement came after a meeting in Beijing between Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

In a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Office on Wednesday, the three sides reaffirmed trilateral cooperation as a key platform for promoting regional security and economic connectivity. "They agreed to deepen Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan," the statement said.

Dar, who is on a three-day visit to Beijing, described the meeting as a step forward for peace and development. "Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan stand together for regional peace, stability, and development," he posted on X, along with a photo of the three ministers together.

The trilateral meeting came at a sensitive time, following India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India has consistently opposed the $60 billion CPEC project due to its construction through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The ministers discussed enhancing diplomatic engagement, improving communication channels, and taking practical steps to strengthen trade, infrastructure, and development across the region. They also highlighted a shared commitment to countering terrorism and supporting regional stability.

According to the Foreign Office, the 6th Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting will be held in Kabul at an early, mutually convenient date. The FO also confirmed the conclusion of Dar's visit, noting that Beijing and Islamabad had "reaffirmed their iron-clad friendship and advanced their shared vision for international and regional peace and development".

(With inputs from PTI)



