'China will always come to Pak's help': Top Beijing strategist says support is 'ironclad'

Amid rising geopolitical friction in South Asia, a prominent Chinese strategist has issued a direct warning to regional powers: any military threat to Pakistan will not go unanswered by Beijing.

Victor Gao, a well-known Chinese analyst and former diplomat, told News18 in a discussion that China’s support for Pakistan goes far beyond rhetoric.

“China & Pakistan are all-weather ironclad allies. No one should second guess this alliance between China and Pakistan. China will always come to Pakistan's help and assistance whenever Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity will be threatened by any country. China's full commitment is to defend Pakistan sovereignty,” he said.

Gao underlined that the commitment was not symbolic but grounded in longstanding political trust and mutual interests. He stressed that China would take any attack on Pakistan “very seriously” and would offer active assistance if Pakistan's sovereignty was at risk.

The interview comes at a time of renewed tensions in the region, including recent attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan. Citing the Pahalgam incident, Gao said China has consistently demanded full investigations into such events. “China had always asked for full investigations,” he said, adding that Beijing supports Islamabad’s call for a “transparent and impartial investigation.”

The remarks not only reaffirm Beijing’s unwavering strategic support for Pakistan but also signal China’s readiness to respond militarily if necessary—potentially altering South Asia’s security calculus.

Gao had earlier issued a firm message to the United States, suggesting China is prepared to endure and counter Washington’s economic pressure. “China will never kneel to the US… There is a sense of determination in Beijing that it is the United States that needs to have an end of the trade war,” he said.

“China is fully prepared to fight to the very end because the world is big enough that the United States is not the totality of the market in the world,” he added.