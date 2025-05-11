‘China will do everything...’: Investor links Pakistan’s aggression to Beijing’s economic unraveling

As an uneasy calm holds along India’s western border, a new theory is gaining traction. Angel investor Udit Goenka took to X with a provocative claim: “I feel that China is behind all this and they are funding all the equipment for this war to Pakistan.”

He went further, linking the recent flare-up to global economic shifts. “With the US raising tariffs on China,” he wrote, “their manufacturing units are getting hit badly, leading to massive losses and shutting down of those units. A lot of this production is going to India.”

That, Goenka argued, is what makes India a target—not militarily, but economically. “India is rising globally in every sense. Not only that, we are one of the largest consumers in the world.” A war, he warned, could unravel that trajectory: “If this war continues, it will hurt us globally. A lot of investors will leave and growth will take a massive hit.”

The implication is stark: China, reeling from trade pressure and supply chain shifts, may have more to gain from India’s instability than its peace. “China will do everything it can to make sure this war doesn't stop,” Goenka concluded, “because they stand to gain the most.”

His post comes amid growing speculation about China's role in the region. On Saturday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a pointed, emotional thank-you to China, calling it a “very dear, very trustworthy” friend.

Meanwhile, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi reaffirmed Beijing’s support for Pakistan’s “sovereignty” in a direct call with Islamabad.

With drone activity dipping and border shelling subsiding, the questions are no longer about what's being fired—but who might be pulling strings behind the quiet.