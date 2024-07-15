Chinese research vessel heading to Maldives again

Chinese research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 03 is once again on its way to the Maldives. The ship entered the Indian Ocean on Friday and was expected to reach the borders of Maldivian waters on Monday, Male-based Adhadhu reported. The vessel has made two port calls in the island country in 2024.

Earlier this year, the Chinese ship docked in Male for the first time on February 22. After heading back to the boundary of the Maldives' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the vessel returned after a month and docked in the Thilafushi harbour on April 25.

Maldives' Foreign Ministry said the ship was visiting Male for the replenishment of stocks and the rotation of its crew. However, it did not disclose the reason for its return.

The Maldives' proximity to India, barely 70 nautical miles from the island of Minicoy in Lakshadweep and 300 nautical miles from the mainland's western coast, and its location at the hub of commercial sea lanes running through the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) gives it significant strategic importance.

Xiang Yang Hong 03 is described as the most modern research vessel in the Chinese fleet. In February, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said the research ship’s activities complied with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

China's scientific research activities in relevant waters are for peaceful purposes and aimed at contributing to humanity's scientific understanding of the ocean, he said, adding that the vessel's activities are in strict compliance with the terms of UNCLOS.

The permission for the Chinese vessel to dock at Male port was given by the recently elected pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu.

